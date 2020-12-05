Advertisement

At least 18 Chinese coal miners killed by lethal gas

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon monoxide in the smog at the entrance of the coal mine in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwestern China, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. China's state TV says more than a dozen coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country's southwest.(Huang Wei/Xinhua via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regency Inn and Suites
Eau Claire City Attorney’s Office files lawsuit for the ordered closure of Eau Claire hotel
More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’
Eau Claire woman sentenced after being found guilty of stealing from humane association, local business
A man was arrested at the site of a suspected human smuggling operation in Houston on Thursday....
Nearly 30 people freed from alleged human smuggling operation in Houston
TRAVIS J. CORRIGAN
Man charged with first degree reckless homicide in Eau Claire County

Latest News

In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks...
Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out
In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the...
UN health chief: World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end
MGN
Marquette stuns No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on buzzer beater
Bicyclist dies after being hit by passing train in La Crosse County