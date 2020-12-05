Bicyclist dies after being hit by passing train in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a train in La Crosse County.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 4 at the railroad crossing at Ward Avenue in the Town of Shelby.

Deputies say the bicyclist was hit by a passing train and died at the scene. The person’s name isn’t being released yet.

The railroad crossing gates were functioning and active at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident is still under investigation by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and BNSF Railway.

