COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 183 Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 4,831 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 65,905.

An additional 183 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 18,126.

The state also reported 77 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 3,702.

84% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Saturday’s report, 8,629 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 48 putting the total number at 3,802.

Chippewa County reports 89 new cases and two new deaths. Its total is now at 5,140 confirmed COVID cases and 55 deaths.

Dunn County saw an increase of 29 cases. The new total is 2,960.

Eau Claire County has 60 more cases and two new deaths. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 8,099, and deaths stand at 61.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 85 with a new total of 8,641 confirmed COVID cases.

