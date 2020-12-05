Advertisement

Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regency Inn and Suites
Eau Claire City Attorney’s Office files lawsuit for the ordered closure of Eau Claire hotel
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Eau Claire woman sentenced after being found guilty of stealing from humane association, local business
More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’
Dunn County death investigation
Homicide case moves forward against 3 charged in connection to death in Dunn County

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
Holmen Area Rotary Club Kicks Off Christmas Tree Decorations Contest
Holmen Area Rotary Club Kicks Off Christmas Tree Decorations Contest
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Durand downs Mondovi
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 4th
What to Expect When a Vaccine Becomes Available
What to Expect When a Vaccine Becomes Available