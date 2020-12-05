Ellsworth man dies in ATV crash Saturday morning

PEPIN CO., Wis. (WEAU) -A 68-year-old man died in an ATV crash near Stockholm.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said Clark Goodwin was driving an ATV on County Road K near County Road E when he lost control.

Goodwin died at the scene from injuries caused by the crash.

Officials said speed appears to be a contributing factor. They also said Goodwin was not wearing a helmet.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.