Ellsworth man dies in ATV crash Saturday morning
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PEPIN CO., Wis. (WEAU) -A 68-year-old man died in an ATV crash near Stockholm.
The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said Clark Goodwin was driving an ATV on County Road K near County Road E when he lost control.
Goodwin died at the scene from injuries caused by the crash.
Officials said speed appears to be a contributing factor. They also said Goodwin was not wearing a helmet.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.