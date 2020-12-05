Health officials discuss what we could expect when a vaccine becomes available

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The CDC has yet to authorize a vaccine for COVID-19 in the U.S. but several companies are seeing success in clinical trials and health officials say a vaccine could be approved as soon as next week.

“This is our way out of COVID in the long run,” says Dr. Ken Johnson, Prevea Health chief medical officer and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital ER physician.

Johnson says the vaccine is progress in the fight against the virus, but it is not a solution just yet.

“I think the vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel and really is a positive and will help us control the disease and return to a normal lifestyle but it is a tunnel and we have to get through that tunnel so we still need to do the things we are doing: wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing until the vaccine becomes effective,” he says.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese says health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine followed by those in long term care facilities. Eventually it will become available to the general public but the process could continue well into 2021.

“We also know we have many health care workers in Wisconsin and our first distribution from CDC will not be sufficient to vaccinate all health care workers who are in urgent need of a vaccine,” Giese said in a press conference Thursday.

Even once people begin to vaccinated health officials warn it will still take time to return to a sense of normalcy.

Johnson says the vaccines currently being developed require two doses and immunity does not start until thirty days after the second vaccine.

“It likely will be a long time before we have sufficient vaccination of our population to be considered to be in a place where there is general herd immunity,” Giese said.

Johnson says about 70% of the population would have to get the vaccine before we stop seeing disease spread in the community.

While there could be minor side effects, Johnson says it has been heavily researched and it is impossible to contract COVID-19 from the vaccine.

“This is our way of stopping all the death and disease and morbidity that we are seeing now,” Johnson says.

