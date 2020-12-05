Holmen Rotary kicks off Holidays in the Park with tree lighting

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) -

Rotary members in Holmen are making it a little brighter this Holiday season, all in support of local children in the Coulee Region.

The Christmas trees in Holmen’s Halfway Creek Park are now lit for the season.

The village kicked off its inaugural Holidays in the Park tree decoration contest on Friday night.

Businesses, organizations and even individuals were able to buy a tree to decorate--and even with just a few still bare, Holmen Rotary President Tom Knobloch is happy many of the trees were sold.

“We bought 52 trees and currently I think we are at 46,” said Knobloch. “The themes are unbelievable, you see some of the darnest things hanging in Christmas trees, but they all look great.”

Among this year’s sponsors was Holmen resident Dave Eddy and members of his family. For him, this tree carries with it some special meaning.

“After losing my wife, we created this family tree in memory of Jean,” said Eddy. “[Also] it’s a good cause because the funds from this event goes to the local Boys & Girls’ Club and I wanted to pay it forward.”

With COVID-19 hanging over this holiday season, the trees are for some a sign of much needed comfort.

“I think it’s a great idea that was spurred by the generosity of our local community organizations like the Rotary as well as our local downtown business owners to really try to capture in the safest way possible a chance to celebrate a little bit of the meeting of the season,” said Patrick Barlow, Holmen Village President.

Knobloch says the timing for Friday’s kickoff couldn’t be better.

“When we came up with this idea at Rotary, we weren’t even aware of the fact that tomorrow there’s going to be Jinglefest,” Knobloch said. “I’m looking forward to the people coming out and enjoying what we’ve done.”

If you go, you can vote for your favorites by putting a ticket in a bucket by each tree.

Winners for each category will have $250 donated to the Holmen Boys & Girls Club in their name.

Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through December 19, and the lights on the trees will continue to shine through New Year’s Eve.

