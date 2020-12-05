Advertisement

Kansas man’s obituary condemns people not wearing masks

Marvin Farr, 81, died from complications related to COVID-19 on December 1, 2020.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SCOTT CITY, Kan. (WMTV) - An obituary for a Kansas farmer and veterinarian who died from complications related to COVID-19 did not hold back on its criticism for those who do not wear masks during the pandemic.

In just its second sentence, Dr. Marvin James Farr’s tribute turned a familiar section of any obituary and, instead of mentioning family, pointed out that the 81-year-old was “preceded in death” by more than a quarter-million Americans.

“He died in a room not his own, being cared for by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways. He died with covid-19, and his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary. He was not surrounded by friends and family,” it continued.

Farr was born just months before Germany invaded Poland to begin WWII and as the United States was still in the grips of the Great Depression, the obituary recounted. It described the period as “times of loss and sacrifice difficult for most of us to imagine” and went on to offer a contrast to the current climate eight decades later.

“Americans would be asked to ration essential supplies and send their children around the world to fight and die in wars of unfathomable destruction. He died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.”

The remembrance continued by painting a picture of Farr as man whose career choices taught him to nurture and sustain life. It also described him as someone committed to his community and religion. The latter teaching him forgiveness and care, it stated, drawing one more parallel to those who do not follow the recommendations designed to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“He would look after those who had harmed him the deepest, a sentiment echoed by the healthcare workers struggling to do their jobs as their own communities turn against them or make their jobs harder.”

With one last acknowledgement to the pandemic, Farr’s obituary noted a memorial will be held at a later date because of the virus.

