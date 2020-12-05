Advertisement

Man arrested in Pierce Co. for OWI after two vehicle crash

By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man from Newport, MN was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a crash Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on State Road 35 near 1005th St. around 2:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said Richard Wadena was driving southbound on State Road 35 when he drove into the northbound lane and hit another car driven by Mohamed Shambolia.

Shambolia was taken to a hospital. His passenger was uninjured.

Wadena was also uninjured. The Sheriff’s Office arrested him for OWI.

Law enforcement said this crash is still under investigation.

