Advertisement

Marquette stuns No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on buzzer beater

MGN
MGN(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as Marquette knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65. Marquette’s D.J. Carton was just inside the 3-point arc when he drew a foul from Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice with nine-tenths of a second left. Carton made the first free throw and his second attempt bounced off the front of the rim. Lewis got into the paint and tapped the ball with his right hand and his shot hit the front rim and went off the backboard before falling through the basket.

AP-WF-12-05-20 0336GMT

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regency Inn and Suites
Eau Claire City Attorney’s Office files lawsuit for the ordered closure of Eau Claire hotel
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Eau Claire woman sentenced after being found guilty of stealing from humane association, local business
More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’
Dunn County death investigation
Homicide case moves forward against 3 charged in connection to death in Dunn County

Latest News

Durand downs Mondovi
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 4th
Altoona vs. Fall Creek
SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 3rd
Jack Meyer kicking
Jack Meyer to attend 2020 Kicking World National Showcase
The sun peaks through the scoreboard at Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the...
Packers to host small group of employees, family members for a second week