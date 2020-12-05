Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Friday, December 4th

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Boys High School Basketball

Pepin/Alma

29

Spring Valley

50

Final

Ellsworth

61

Elk Mound

57

Final

Antigo

51

Medford

87

Final

Cashton

77

Independence

37

Final

Marshfield Columbus

69

Owen - Withee

56

Final

Girls High School Basketball

Alma Center Lincoln

48

Gilmanton

22

Final

Augusta

46

Melrose - Mindoro

71

Final

Blair-Taylor

58

Whitehall

51

Final

Altoona

42

Fall Creek

55

Final

Prairie Farm

53

Colfax

33

Final

Mondovi

31

Durand

57

Final

