1 dead, 2 injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say one man is dead and two others injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson, located across the border from Minnesota.

The Hudson Police Department says officers responding to a report shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday found three victims in different locations downtown.

WCCO-TV reports that emergency crews brought the victims to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. One of the victims, a 26-year-old man, died of his injuries, police said. The conditions of the other victims were not released.

Police say witnesses reported that multiple suspects were seen leaving in a Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Minnesota license plates.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.