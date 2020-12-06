90 hospitalizations, 17 deaths in DHS’ Sunday report

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 2,791 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 63,182.

An additional 90 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 18,216.

The state also reported Sunday 17 new deaths putting the total number of deaths at 3,719.

85% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Sunday’s report, 7,773 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 42 putting the total number at 3,844.

Chippewa County reports 45 new cases. Its total is now at 5,185 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County saw an increase of 19 cases. The new total is 2,979.

Eau Claire County has 50 more cases and one new death. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 8,149, and deaths stand at 62.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 36 with a new total of 8,677 confirmed COVID cases.

