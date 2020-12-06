Annual ‘Give a Kid a Book’ drive for children in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In years past, nearly 4,000 books have been donated to children in the Chippewa Valley who might not otherwise have books to call their own.

You can drop off book donations at The Local Store through December 18, or send a check directly to friends of the library at L.E. Phillips Public Library through December 15.

Stacy Yearous, Friends of the Library Program and Development Coordinator, says she wants to thank its community partners for continuing to provide kids with books this holiday season.

“At a time with everybody being homeschooled or virtual learning, kids are spending a lot of time on screens and it’s really great that if we get them off their screens and reading books and just letting their imaginations run wild with the stories that are in those books it’s just another great way to keep kids learning during this time,” Yearous says.

Aside from The Local Store, book donations can also be brought to Books-A-Million in Oak Pointe Plaza.

“Books allow kids to have a big imagination and read a great story and it’s just a really wonderful family time so we like to partner with agencies that are going to help those that are in need who may not be able to provide something for their child in the holiday season,” Yearous says.

