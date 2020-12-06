Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. hosts annual ‘Wintertime in the City

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People gathered in downtown Eau Claire Saturday for “Wintertime in the City.”

Hosted by Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., the annual event looked different this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

To maintain social distancing, the event included a one-mile winter loop culminating at Haymarket Plaza. The path included a chance to see downtown Christmas lights and decorations.

“We’ve haven’t be able to celebrate a lot of our events in the same way we have throughout the year. So we’ve scaled this back a little bit, fewer performances and encouraging people obviously to socially distance and just stay outside and stay safe,” Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. Communications and Promotions Coordinator Dustin Olson said.

People got free cider and hot chocolate. They could also listen to The Collective Choir and watch an ice sculptor.

“It’s a beautiful thing. This is exactly what we were hoping that it could be and so I love it when a plan comes together,” The Collective Choir Musical Director Michael Rambo said.

Kids could also use a drop box to send letters to Santa Claus.

