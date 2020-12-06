Advertisement

Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. hosts annual ‘Wintertime in the City

By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People gathered in downtown Eau Claire Saturday for “Wintertime in the City.”

Hosted by Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., the annual event looked different this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

To maintain social distancing, the event included a one-mile winter loop culminating at Haymarket Plaza. The path included a chance to see downtown Christmas lights and decorations.

“We’ve haven’t be able to celebrate a lot of our events in the same way we have throughout the year. So we’ve scaled this back a little bit, fewer performances and encouraging people obviously to socially distance and just stay outside and stay safe,” Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. Communications and Promotions Coordinator Dustin Olson said.

People got free cider and hot chocolate. They could also listen to The Collective Choir and watch an ice sculptor.

“It’s a beautiful thing. This is exactly what we were hoping that it could be and so I love it when a plan comes together,” The Collective Choir Musical Director Michael Rambo said.

Kids could also use a drop box to send letters to Santa Claus.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regency Inn and Suites
Eau Claire City Attorney’s Office files lawsuit for the ordered closure of Eau Claire hotel
More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’
TRAVIS J. CORRIGAN
Man charged with first degree reckless homicide in Eau Claire County
Eau Claire woman sentenced after being found guilty of stealing from humane association, local business
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (12/5/20)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (12/5/20)
SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 5th
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Trump assails vote integrity while urging turnout in Ga.
The free puzzles are available at Ramone’s Ice Cream Shop.
Ice cream parlor starts puzzle exchange