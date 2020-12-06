Advertisement

Help needed finding missing Adams County teen

Jennessy Dabell
Jennessy Dabell(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Adams County girl.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jennessy Dabell was last seen December 3.

Dabell, who is 14, is described as 5′2, weighs 120 pounds, and is Hispanic.

Anyone who has seen Dabell is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304, or your local law enforcement agency.

If anyone has seen Jennessy or has information on her whereabouts please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304

Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellsworth man dies in ATV crash Saturday morning
Marvin Farr, 81, died from complications related to COVID-19 on December 1, 2020.
Kansas man’s obituary condemns people not wearing masks
Wisconsin flag
Wisconsin flags at half-staff to honor nurse, EMT
Bicyclist dies after being hit by passing train in La Crosse County
Coronavirus
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 183 Saturday

Latest News

Coronavirus
90 hospitalizations, 17 deaths in DHS’ Sunday report
COVID-19 vaccines
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
Stabbing
1 dead, 2 injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson
This combination of photos shows Raphael Warnock, left, a Democratic candidate for the U.S....
Loeffler and Warnock to meet in Georgia Senate debate