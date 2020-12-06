Advertisement

Ice cream parlor starts puzzle exchange

By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ramone’s Ice Cream Shop started is hoping to bring people together through puzzles. The ice cream parlor started a puzzle exchange.

The free puzzles are available at Ramone’s Fridays through Sundays during business hours.

The owners, Kayla and Blane Midthun, decided to start the puzzle exchange to keep families engaged during the pandemic.

“We’ve seen friends exchanging puzzles with each other, doing porch swaps, things like that, and I though it would be really fun to open it up to the greater community and do it here at Ramone’s so it’s a lot like a free little library,” Kayla Midthun said.

She’s also asking community members to donate unwanted puzzles.

She said while people aren’t require to return puzzles, she hopes they do exchange them once they’ve completed them.

