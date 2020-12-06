Advertisement

‘Santa’s Reindeer Round-Up’ scavenger hunt

The search for Santa's nine meandoring reindeer before Christmas is underway in Eau Claire's parks.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Parks, Forestry and Recreation are inviting families to join in their reindeer games this holiday season.

The “Santa’s Reindeer Round-Up” scavenger hunt will take you through Eau Claire’s parks to find each one of Santa’s nine reindeer.

Riddles and clues will lead you to the specific park and reindeer’s hidden location.

Julie Booth with the Eau Claire Parks & Rec says the idea is to help Santa find all of his reindeer before Christmas!

“We’re hoping that we encourage families to get out and friends to go out to our parks, solve the riddles maybe take a Facebook picture and send it to us, and just to enjoy getting out, enjoying the weather before Christmas,” Booth exclaims.

She asks if you do find a reindeer’s hidden location to please leave it in place for the next family to find!

For the scavenger hunt riddles and clues, click here.

You can send us your ‘Round-Up’ photos to recreation@eauclairewi.gov.

