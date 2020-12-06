Two children taken to the hospital after UTV accident in Polk Co.

TOWNSHIP OF BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -Five children and one woman were injured in an UTV accident Saturday afternoon in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened near Reidner Lane in the Township of Balsam Lake.

They said the driver of the UTV lost control of the vehicle towards the bottom of a steep trail. It rolled on its side, pinning one child underneath it.

Two of the children were taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital.

All five children and the woman are expected to make full recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.