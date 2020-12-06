Advertisement

Two Minnesota women die in crash in St. Croix Co.

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(AP Images)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol said two women died in a single car crash Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened on eastbound I-94 near Woodville before 4 p.m.

Both women were pronounced dead when law enforcement arrived at the scene.

An initial investigation shows the car went into the ditch and hit a tree.

The women were both 20-year-olds from Saint Michael and Albertville, MN.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellsworth man dies in ATV crash Saturday morning
Marvin Farr, 81, died from complications related to COVID-19 on December 1, 2020.
Kansas man’s obituary condemns people not wearing masks
Bicyclist dies after being hit by passing train in La Crosse County
Wisconsin flag
Wisconsin flags at half-staff to honor nurse, EMT
Coronavirus
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 183 Saturday

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral...
Judge: Trump administration must take new DACA applications
When PPE was in short supply with the coronavirus spreading across the U.S., 26-year-old Jason...
Teacher who turned home into PPE factory honored with new car
SportScene 13 @ Ten (12/5/20)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (12/5/20)
SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 5th