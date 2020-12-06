Two Minnesota women die in crash in St. Croix Co.
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol said two women died in a single car crash Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened on eastbound I-94 near Woodville before 4 p.m.
Both women were pronounced dead when law enforcement arrived at the scene.
An initial investigation shows the car went into the ditch and hit a tree.
The women were both 20-year-olds from Saint Michael and Albertville, MN.
