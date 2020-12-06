Two Minnesota women die in crash in St. Croix Co.

WOODVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol said two women died in a single car crash Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened on eastbound I-94 near Woodville before 4 p.m.

Both women were pronounced dead when law enforcement arrived at the scene.

An initial investigation shows the car went into the ditch and hit a tree.

The women were both 20-year-olds from Saint Michael and Albertville, MN.

