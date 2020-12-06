Advertisement

UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world

COVID-19 vaccines
(KFYR)
By Pan Pylas
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST
LONDON (AP) --  Final checks are taking place on the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech before its rollout to hospitals across the U.K. in super-cold containers.

The checks Sunday are to get ready for the start on Tuesday of the country’s biggest-ever immunization program. Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are set to be ready.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly dubbed Tuesday “V-Day,” a nod to triumphs in World War II.

Last week, the U.K. became the first country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for emergency use. In trials, the vaccine was shown it has 95% efficacy.

The world will be monitoring the British vaccination program to note its successes and failures and to adjust plans accordingly.

