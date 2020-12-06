Advertisement

UWEC’s GEEKcon 2020 showcases student talent virtually

UWEC GEEKcon 2020
(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Where could you find guitars, juggling, and e-sports all combined?

GEEKcon 2020 had that and so much more. GEEKcon is UW Eau Claire’s event to showcase student talent and this year it was held virtually and streamed online. The acts were pre recorded and the theme was about embracing the reality of COVID19, and working around the circumstances to still hold a fun event people could enjoy from home. Stephanie Cox, an event organizer and host told WEAU,

“We had to really spend a lot of time recruiting people, I think with the whole virtual people didn’t think it was going to happen or people just didn’t know what to expect but we had a lot of people tune in which is really great and we had a variety of different acts so it wasn’t just like music or video games so we had a nice variety and it all really came together.”

Organizers plan to hold next year’s event in-person.

