16-year-old charged with intentional homicide appears in court

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Tristan Shober appeared in Rusk County Court Monday for a scheduling conference.

Court documents show Shober was in custody and appeared in court via Zoom. His attorney asked for the case to be scheduled for a status of late January, early February.

The status conference was then scheduled for Jan. 21.

Shober has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide, operating without consent- possess a weapon, burglary-arm with a dangerous weapon and more. Adam Rosolowski, 21, Joseph Falk, 17, and Tristan Shober, 15, all entered not guilty pleas to charges that include first degree intentional homicide.

