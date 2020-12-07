Advertisement

37-year-old Minnesota man pronounced dead after St. Croix County crash

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a 37-year-old Minnesota man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after being ejected.

Officials say Jack Sanford from Columbus, Minnesota was driving on State Highway 35 when the vehicle entered the ditch, hitting a driveway embankment, and ended up airborne before rolling multiple times. Sanford was ejected and pronounced dead by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Sanford was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is the ninth traffic fatality crash in 2020 for St. Croix County.

