Advertisement

Chicago man arrested in Dunn County for an OWI with children in the vehicle

(KCRG)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chicago man has been has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

Troopers took 28-year-old Aaron Harris into custody on Sunday, Dec. 6 around 2:49 p.m. after troopers stopped him for speeding and smelled marijuana. The incident happened on I-94 at milepost 37 in Dunn County.

According to the report, Harris was tested and arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Wisconsin State Patrol says passengers in the vehicle included an adult female, a 5-year-old female and a 2-year- old male.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two Minnesota women die in crash in St. Croix Co.
Ellsworth man dies in ATV crash Saturday morning
Marvin Farr, 81, died from complications related to COVID-19 on December 1, 2020.
Kansas man’s obituary condemns people not wearing masks
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Wisconsin flag
Wisconsin flags at half-staff to honor nurse, EMT

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Raphael Warnock, left, a Democratic candidate for the U.S....
In Georgia, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (12/6/20)
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID
Book drive drop-off location at The Local Store filled with books Sunday.
Annual ‘Give a Kid a Book’ drive for children in the Chippewa Valley