Chicago man arrested in Dunn County for an OWI with children in the vehicle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chicago man has been has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

Troopers took 28-year-old Aaron Harris into custody on Sunday, Dec. 6 around 2:49 p.m. after troopers stopped him for speeding and smelled marijuana. The incident happened on I-94 at milepost 37 in Dunn County.

According to the report, Harris was tested and arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Wisconsin State Patrol says passengers in the vehicle included an adult female, a 5-year-old female and a 2-year- old male.

