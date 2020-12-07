Chippewa Valley partnership seeks public input on health priorities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Residents of Chippewa and Eau Claire counties can influence future community health improvement efforts by participating in an online survey that begins Monday.

A coalition of health partners in those counties will begin polling residents this week as the first step toward identifying and addressing the public’s top health concerns.

The survey will ask questions about 14 different health areas – ranging from communicable disease to alcohol misuse to obesity – and inquire about county strengths and weaknesses in relation to overall community health. Information collected through the survey and other events will help participating organizations determine which areas to prioritize for improvement, as well as to develop effective prevention and intervention strategies.

Planning partners include the Chippewa County and Eau Claire City-County public health departments, Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley. Those organizations also are looking at ways to safely share paper surveys for individuals who cannot access or do not feel comfortable with an online format.

The survey represents just the first step in gathering public input. The group plans to hold multiple events in January to present survey results and other data and allow residents to identify factors that contribute to problem areas.

These Community Conversations also will be held online to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.Continued focus on the pandemic makes it even more important to take time now to look at other health issues that impact county residents, according to Melissa Ives, Community Health Assessment Project Manager.

“While COVID-19 receives the most attention, other important and urgent health concerns remain,” Ives said. “In fact, some conditions may have worsened over the past year due to the focus on the pandemic. We need public input to help us understand where and how to focus the rest of our efforts.”

The nine-month Community Health Needs Assessment process will conclude in May with the release of separate reports for Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. The partnership conducts the health assessment every three years in compliance with state and federal requirements.

Click on the link https://bit.ly/CVHealthSurvey by Jan. 10 to participate in the survey.

