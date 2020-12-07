Downtown Eau Claire businesses decorate windows in holiday competition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several downtown businesses are decked out for the holidays by competing in Downtown Eau Claire, Inc.’s Winter Window Competition. They put Christmas-themed decorations in their windows.

“It really helps to add to this whole feeling of the holidays and especially in a year where it’s been difficult to gather and get together, this is something that you can still do safely while passing by on the street,” Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. Communication and Promotions Coordinator Dustin Olson.

Kadie Schultz bought Chippewa Valley Floral in 2019. She’s competing in the window competition for the first time.

“I love Christmas so it’s my favorite time of year anyways,” she said. “I always love decorating for Christmas, Christmas movies, like it’s my favorite time of year.”

Schultz said the competition is a great way to bring some holiday cheer downtown.

“I think it’s a blast and I think it’s a great way to get everybody involved downtown and to get the whole downtown area in the festive Christmas season,” she said.

Lazy Monk Brewing also decorated its windows this holiday season.

The brewery’s owner, Theresa Frank, said seeing holiday windows reminds her of growing up in Eau Claire.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “It reminds me of Old Town Eau Claire. I think more and more people should do this. I remember as a child seeing a lot of people decorate and I think it’s just something very unique.”

Frank said the entire competition is great but her favorite part is seeing families stop by her display.

“To have a family come up to the window and you see their eyes light up, you see a twinkle, it means the world to us cause we are all about community. We always have been,” she said.

Though the competition’s winner receives $1,000 in free advertising from Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., Frank said the window displays are not about competing with fellow businesses. It’s creating holiday memories.

“I think a lot of memories are going to be made this year and they’re memories in a positive way. Memories that kids moving forward will actually remember and talk to their kids about. It’s not about the presents. It’s not about the gifts under the tree. It’s about being with your family and the blessings that you have,” she said.

People can vote on the Downtown Eau Claire Inc. website for their favorite display. The display that gets the most votes wins the competition.

