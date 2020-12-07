Former wrestler Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

(CNN) – President Donald Trump will award former wrestler and coach Dan Gable the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday.

The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor, given to people who’ve made important contributions from everything from national security to sports.

A statement from the White House called Gable “one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”

This will be the second medal awarded in less than a week.

Trump awarded legendary college football coach Lou Holtz a Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.