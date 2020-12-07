Advertisement

Four Eau Claire teens injured in car crash in Pepin County

Four Eau Claire teens injured in crash near Mondovi Sunday afternoon.
Four Eau Claire teens injured in crash near Mondovi Sunday afternoon.(The Pepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says four 16-year-old boys were injured after a crash near Mondovi on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation suggests the 16-year-old driver intentionally drove over the top of a hill at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car and rolled multiple times.

The driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other two passengers were treated at the scene and released.

The report lists speed and driver inexperience as factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two Minnesota women die in crash in St. Croix Co.
Ellsworth man dies in ATV crash Saturday morning
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Marvin Farr, 81, died from complications related to COVID-19 on December 1, 2020.
Kansas man’s obituary condemns people not wearing masks
Stabbing
1 dead, 2 injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Raphael Warnock, left, a Democratic candidate for the U.S....
In Georgia, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (12/6/20)
Chicago man arrested in Dunn County for an OWI with children in the vehicle
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID