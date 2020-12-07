Four Eau Claire teens injured in car crash in Pepin County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says four 16-year-old boys were injured after a crash near Mondovi on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation suggests the 16-year-old driver intentionally drove over the top of a hill at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car and rolled multiple times.

The driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other two passengers were treated at the scene and released.

The report lists speed and driver inexperience as factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

