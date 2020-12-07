Health experts warn of COVID-19 surge as cases trend downwards

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Daily increases of COVID-19 cases have been trending downward over the last week, but after gun deer season and people gathering for Thanksgiving, health experts fear a surge of cases is on the horizon.

They are now urging people more than ever, to continue taking precautions to slow the spread such as wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director, Lieske Giese says while cases are trending downwards, deaths and hospitalizations continue to increase steadily. She says it takes about three weeks after a big surge for those numbers to go down as well.

She adds, COVID-19 cases could start surging again this week and is reminding people to stay the course throughout the rest of the holiday season and into the new year to continue to slow the spread.

“Our goal really continues to be low numbers and that goal especially for a population of Eau Claire County’s size is about ten cases per day, so we have a long way to go to get to that,” Giese says. “Yes, the numbers have been decreasing, and that’s a really good sign, but right now our daily case numbers are well over what we want to see.”

Fewer tests are being administered as well, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports they were doing about 39,000 tests per day two weeks ago.

That number currently sits at just over 29,000 tests a day, which is also contributing to the current downward trend of cases.

