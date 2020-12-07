Advertisement

Health experts warn of COVID-19 surge as cases trend downwards

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Daily increases of COVID-19 cases have been trending downward over the last week, but after gun deer season and people gathering for Thanksgiving, health experts fear a surge of cases is on the horizon.

They are now urging people more than ever, to continue taking precautions to slow the spread such as wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director, Lieske Giese says while cases are trending downwards, deaths and hospitalizations continue to increase steadily. She says it takes about three weeks after a big surge for those numbers to go down as well.

She adds, COVID-19 cases could start surging again this week and is reminding people to stay the course throughout the rest of the holiday season and into the new year to continue to slow the spread.

“Our goal really continues to be low numbers and that goal especially for a population of Eau Claire County’s size is about ten cases per day, so we have a long way to go to get to that,” Giese says. “Yes, the numbers have been decreasing, and that’s a really good sign, but right now our daily case numbers are well over what we want to see.”

Fewer tests are being administered as well, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports they were doing about 39,000 tests per day two weeks ago.

That number currently sits at just over 29,000 tests a day, which is also contributing to the current downward trend of cases.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Eau Claire teens injured in crash near Mondovi Sunday afternoon.
Four Eau Claire teens injured in car crash in Pepin County
Fatal crash
Two Minnesota women die in crash in St. Croix Co.
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
UPDATE: Judge approves requests for Dan Peggs case to be delayed after more evidence is discovered
Stabbing
1 dead, 2 injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson

Latest News

COVID cases are already straining hospitals and Christmas is likely to bring another surge.
Christmas could bring another COVID surge
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Finding love in the age of COVID-19 means more people turning to virtual dating.
Dating apps booming amid pandemic
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus