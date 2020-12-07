Holiday decorating safety tips

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the holiday season in full swing, that means it’s time to deck the halls! This week, Eau Claire County Emergency Management will be giving people reminders for what to be careful of when you decorate.

“Every year, we put out similar messaging and for the most part, hopefully we limit a few house fires here and there as best we can through that messaging,” says Tyler Esh with Emergency Management. “Kind of that reiteration for everybody to be like yeah we need to make sure we are doing that correctly.”

Esh says it is important to remember to water your Christmas tree.

He says the big thing to look out for is faulty tree lights. Sometimes, this may mean there is a short in the lights, which can possibly lead to house fires.

“Holiday lights, if you have some bad ones, there are some recycling opportunities with the Eau Claire County recycling programs. Really just providing some of those tips of the year.” For more information and additional safety tips throughout the week, make sure you check out emergency management’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

