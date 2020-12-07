House Agriculture Committee announces next chairman

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The elimination of serving-size and calorie restrictions for milk and dairy product vending machines in schools is being supported by Wisconsin’s largest farm organization. Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation delegates during the organization’s annual convention Friday and Saturday voted to include in their 2021 policies the lobbying for the federal government to lift the calorie restrictions. They also voted to seek an overhauling of the federal dairy pricing system to benefit farmers by aligning farm-gate prices with retail and wholesale prices. Asking for tax credits and grants for the expansion of local meat processing facilities. A 2020 policy to participate in research and discussions about the potential for on-farm milk supply management was left in the 2021 policies. Calls also are being made in the organization’s policies to expand broadband services to all rural areas in the state.

U.S. Representative David Scott of Georgia will be the next chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. He was elected on Thursday by the House Democratic caucus; he will become the first African American to be the Agriculture Committee chairman. Among his many other roles in the House, Scott has served as the Agriculture Committee’s Dairy Subcommittee. Democratic Rep. Colin Peterson, the current Agriculture Committee chairman, lost his re-election bid in November. The House’s Republican caucus also last week elected Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania as the Agriculture Committee’s ranking member.

China isn’t likely to reach grain-import goals set with the United States in the Phase One trade agreement, but the Chinese in October set a monthly record for those imports. Reports say the Chinese in October purchased a monthly record of $4.8 billion in American food products; a University of Illinois agricultural economist said the purchases had an effect in increasing U.S. corn and soybean prices. Soybean purchases led the way, with the Chinese purchasing $3.5 billion worth of soybeans in October.

A wolf-hunting season will be held in Wisconsin starting Nov. 6, 2021, state Department of Natural Resources officials announced. The hunt is designed to manage the state’s pack that DNR officials say has reached at least 1,034. Gray wolves are scheduled to be removed in January from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s endangered species list.

