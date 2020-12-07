How to handle the flu season in the time of COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -During this cold and flu season, there’s one more illness to worry about: COVID-19.

October through March is the length of a typical flu season according to health professionals. The winter months are the height of it.

This year, COVID-19 is complicating flu season.

Steve Gessert is a nurse practitioner in Urgent Care at Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire. He said it can be hard to tell the difference between these two illnesses.

“Both COVID-19 and influenza have very similar symptoms,” Gessert said. “Symptoms that you commonly see are going to be fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue or feeling tired, sinus congestion or drainage, body aches.”

Gessert said there’s really only one symptomatic difference between the two: the loss or decrease in your ability to taste or smell.

Another concern of health care providers is both COVID-19 and the flu can affect people differently.

While some people can be asymptomatic, other people can have severe cases.

Nurses like Lori VanDamme at HSHS Sacred Heart said if you start to feel sick, reach out to healthcare providers right away.

“Make sure that you’re not sitting at home waiting because you don’t want to wait too long,” VanDamme said. “The longer you wait sometimes it leads into worse complications.”

VanDamme also said it is possible to have both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

While COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms, they can also be prevented in the same ways.

“Things the public can do for both influenza and COVID-19 are simple things like washing your hands, wearing a ask when you’re out in public, limiting large gatherings,” Gessert said.

Health care professionals suggest calling a nurse line or your primary care doctor to determine what you should do if you feel sick.

They can help you decide whether you need to make a visit to a clinic or to stay at home.

Click HERE to connect with the nurse line at the Marshfield Clinic Health System. Many health care providers in Western Wisconsin also have nurse lines that people can call for advice, so check with your local hospital/clinic.

