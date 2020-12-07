EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to express my sincere gratitude to all the staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital with the Sunshine Award. They all helped save my life. I came into the EMTC with chest pains and they quickly assessed that I was in the middle of a heart attack and prepared me for bypass surgery. The ER, Cath Lab, CCU, SICU, laboratory, 5th floor and subsequently Rehab on the 9th floor. Every single staff person was kind, warm, competent, and professional even though they are in the thick of the pandemic. I felt well cared for and every single person took time to make sure I was comfortable at each step of my care and recovery. I felt safe in the hospital the moment that I walked through the doors and I walked out with a fully functioning heart thanks to each and every one of those healthcare professionals. Every day they do a fantastic job. A thank you is not enough.

Jack Ruppelt

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.