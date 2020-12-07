EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Kayleen, Bryce, and Stacy Powell for the Sunshine Award. Our son, Evan, had an accident with his 4x4 and our granddaughter, Kayleen, saw it and jumped into action. She got her mom, Stacy, and her brother, Bryce, and with their help, got him out from under it. They saved his life! He had fractured vertebra and two broken ribs but is alive, thanks to his family.

Carol Powell

