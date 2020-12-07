Local healthcare provider raises money for young boy’s medical journey

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local healthcare provider was able to raise hundreds of dollars for a two-and-a-half year old’s medical journey.

Defatta Ent has been working on a weight loss challenge to help two-and-a-half year old AJ with expenses for his cerebral palsy.

AJ will be attending intensive therapy in California which is an out of pocket expense for the family, so the company wanted to do something that would help the family out.

Monday, the company presented a check to AJ’s family to help with some of the expenses.

Rima Defatta,a physician at Defatta ENT says, “the whole office did a weight loss challenge so that we would raise a certain dollar amount for each pound that we lost as a group.”

Defatta Ent was able to donate $750 from the weight loss challenge and t-shirt sales to AJ’s family for the therapy in California.

