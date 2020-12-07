Advertisement

Local healthcare provider raises money for young boy’s medical journey

By Molly Gardner
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local healthcare provider was able to raise hundreds of dollars for a two-and-a-half year old’s medical journey.

Defatta Ent has been working on a weight loss challenge to help two-and-a-half year old AJ with expenses for his cerebral palsy.

AJ will be attending intensive therapy in California which is an out of pocket expense for the family, so the company wanted to do something that would help the family out.

Monday, the company presented a check to AJ’s family to help with some of the expenses.

Rima Defatta,a physician at Defatta ENT says, “the whole office did a weight loss challenge so that we would raise a certain dollar amount for each pound that we lost as a group.”

Defatta Ent was able to donate $750 from the weight loss challenge and t-shirt sales to AJ’s family for the therapy in California.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Eau Claire teens injured in crash near Mondovi Sunday afternoon.
Four Eau Claire teens injured in car crash in Pepin County
Fatal crash
Two Minnesota women die in crash in St. Croix Co.
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
UPDATE: Judge approves requests for Dan Peggs case to be delayed after more evidence is discovered
Stabbing
1 dead, 2 injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson

Latest News

Local Business Raises Money from Challenge to Help Child with CP
Local Business Raises Money from Challenge to Help Child with CP
How to Handle COVID-19 and the Flu Season
How to Handle COVID-19 and the Flu Season
16-year-old charged with intentional homicide appears in court
Flu season during COVID-19
How to handle the flu season in the time of COVID-19
With the holiday season in full swing, that means it’s time to deck the halls!
Holiday decorating safety tips