MAYO CLINIC ER STAFF

These are crazy times. Mayo Clinic ER knows this probably better than anyone. I kept hoping I wouldn’t contract COVID-19 but I did. I was having symptoms that the triage nurse said I should go to the Emergency Room for. Though they were minor and I didn’t want to bother the ER with how busy they were, I went for my family, just in case, and for my peace of mind. Not once, with as “minor” as my symptoms were, did they treat me with anything but respect and great care, and that I was important. Even though, due to the pandemic, they were short staffed and most understandably tired, the level of care was nothing short of impressive. I cannot thank them enough for their work ethic and wonderful attitudes. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Noelle Schmidtknecht

