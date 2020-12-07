Advertisement

MAYO CLINIC ER STAFF

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

These are crazy times.  Mayo Clinic ER knows this probably better than anyone.  I kept hoping I wouldn’t contract COVID-19 but I did.  I was having symptoms that the triage nurse said I should go to the Emergency Room for.  Though they were minor and I didn’t want to bother the ER with how busy they were, I went for my family, just in case, and for my peace of mind.  Not once, with as “minor” as my symptoms were, did they treat me with anything but respect and great care, and that I was important.  Even though, due to the pandemic, they were short staffed and most understandably tired, the level of care was nothing short of impressive.  I cannot thank them enough for their work ethic and wonderful attitudes.  Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Noelle Schmidtknecht

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Eau Claire teens injured in crash near Mondovi Sunday afternoon.
Four Eau Claire teens injured in car crash in Pepin County
Fatal crash
Two Minnesota women die in crash in St. Croix Co.
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
UPDATE: Judge approves requests for Dan Peggs case to be delayed after more evidence is discovered
Stabbing
1 dead, 2 injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson

Latest News

HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
THE MARINE CORPS
KAYLEEN, BRYCE, AND STACY POWELL
MIKE RIEDEL