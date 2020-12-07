EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Mike Riedel for the Sunshine Award. Mike is retired military and works tirelessly for veterans. He was running a deer hunting camp for disabled veterans called “Camp Victory.” It ran for four consecutive weeks with four different groups of vets. This is just one of many things Mike does for his fellow comrades. He is well deserving of this award and much more but asks for nothing in return. I am proud to call you my brother-in law!

Dan Foiles

