Minnesota man arrested on suspicion of OWI after Piece County crash

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man has been arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a crash happened on Dec. 6.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Weckerling, 25 from Goodhue, Minnesota, was arrested after officials were notified of a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 63 near 825th Street in Hager City.

Weckerling was southbound on Highway 63 when he swerved to miss a deer. He lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch and rolled over, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation.

