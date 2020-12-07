Minnesota man arrested on suspicion of OWI after Piece County crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man has been arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a crash happened on Dec. 6.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Weckerling, 25 from Goodhue, Minnesota, was arrested after officials were notified of a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 63 near 825th Street in Hager City.

Weckerling was southbound on Highway 63 when he swerved to miss a deer. He lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch and rolled over, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.