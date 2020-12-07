Advertisement

Name of 70-year-old struck by train released

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 70-year-old La Crosse man has released the name of a man who was struck by a train when he was biking.

La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says Donald Socha was struck by a passing train at the railroad crossing on Ward Avenue in the Town of Shelby on Dec. 4. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials add that the railroad crossing gates were functioning and active at the time of the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

