Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles 30-16

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Green Bay Packers withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes and reached a couple of career milestones to help Green Bay (9-3) hand the Eagles (3-8-1) their fourth consecutive loss.

Kingsley Keke had two of the Packers’ seven sacks. Rodgers’ three touchdown passes increased his career total to 400.

