Shopping with Sarah: Giving local experiences this holiday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - How is your holiday shopping going? If you still need a little help to find some gifts, there are plenty of options, while shopping local.

If you don’t know where to get started, Hello Wisconsin’s Sarah Winkelmann continues to feature a few local businesses that could use some support and help you get something for everybody on your list.

This week, we are looking at the gift that keeps on giving, local experiences you can give to someone this Christmas.

Even in the winter, you can enjoy the great outdoors. “There is never a better gift than the gift of enjoying nature,” said Kristen Giefer the outreach coordinator at Beaver Creek Reserve.

There are more than 400 acres to explore at Beaver Creek Reserve, which is just north of Fall Creek. “I think it is a hidden gem, I think not enough people get to utilize something like this,” Giefer said.

You can purchase memberships as a gift that will last a full 12 months, they cost $40 for a family, $30 for a single and $20 for students and seniors. “That way they can come to Beaver Creek whenever they want and utilize our programs or our rentals that we have and just walk our trails without having to pay,” Giefer added.

Snowshoes and cross-country skis are a big bonus in the winter months. “There is so much that will help you mentally, physically and emotionally and it is a really great perk not a lot of people get to utilize,” Giefer said.

They also have a holiday craft kit that includes 6 fall and winter themed crafts for kids to do at home which cost $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Those can be picked up curb-side along with books, calendars and other gifts sold in their store.

The nature center is currently closed to the public, but all trails are still open. “We want people to come and support us, especially right now this is a tough time right now,” Giefer said.

Beaver Creek Reserve is located at S1 County Road K Fall Creek, WI 54742.

If you would like to purchase a membership or have additional questions you can call 715-877-2212.

If an escape to nature isn’t what you are looking for, how about the gift an art escape?

The Paint Shack in Eau Claire has been in the current studio on Golf Road for 5 years. The pandemic forced the studio to close for nearly 4 months. “We’ve been struggling just like every small business, we are staying afloat though,” said Cyndi Kortbein, the owner of the Paint Shack.

The studio is back open having open paint by appointment for a 2-hour window. You can reserve a time to come in with a small group of friends and family. “They create something that they maybe don’t think they can but with our help they can do it,” Kortbein added.

Gift certificates are available to use towards a variety of projects including a canvas painting which ranges from $15-$30. “It’s a form of creativity, form of expression and really spending time together,” Kortbein said.

They offer a shattered art project that ranges from $30 to $90 and have been popular to make for yourself or give as a gift. “You paint the background, we throw a little glitter on there and then you pile glass on it and then you pick it up in a few days,” Kortbein said.

If you want a project to give for someone to make at home for $35 she also sells a screen kit to-go with all supplies you need. You can give the gift of a colorful Christmas at the Paint Shack. “I thank everyone for supporting local, it means the world to my family and I know many other families out there,” Kortbein said.

The Paint Shack is located at 2524 Golf Rd #2c, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

If you would like to book an appointment, order a gift certificate or have additional questions you can call Cyndi (715) 379-7377.

