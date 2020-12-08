COVID-19 surpasses accidents as 3rd leading cause of death in WI

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 29 more positive COVID tests on Tuesday, December 8 for a total of 8,207. The 7-day positivity average is 26.8 percent. The health department estimates 885 of the cases are active. A total of 257 Eau Claire County community members have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Two more COVID deaths are reported in Chippewa County for a total of 57. Public health also adds 31 new cases bringing the county’s total to 5,249.

La Crosse County see 127 new cases on Tuesday, December 8 for a total of 8,833. Another death is also reported in the county for a total of 42.

Another death in Dunn County brings the death toll there to 16. Another 24 cases on Tuesday pushes the case county to 3,012.

Barron County Public Health adds 16 new cases for a total of 3,870. Of those, 641 are considered active.

_________________________________________________

Statewide Stats

At the same time the United States reached a record 2,200 COVID-19 deaths in a day, the disease passed everything but heart disease and cancer as a leading cause of death in Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers broke the news in a health briefing Tuesday afternoon that 3,806 people have died from the coronavirus since the first two deaths were reported by the state on March 19. That’s 68 deaths added to the toll in the last 24 hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 3,786 people died in 2018 from all types of accidents -- vehicle, household, etc. That’s the most recent ranked data available.

Deaths were reported in 28 counties, with multiple deaths in 13 of them: Calumet, Chippewa (2), Dane (3), Dodge, Douglas, Dunn, Fond du Lac (3), Grant (2), Green Lake, Jackson, Jefferson, Kenosha (3), La Crosse (2), Marathon, Milwaukee (12), Outagamie (2), Ozaukee (3), Pepin, Polk, Racine (4), Rock, Rusk, Shawano (2), Trempealeau, Walworth, Washington (3), Waukesha (14) and Winnebago. Death counts were revised in Adams and Wood counties.

Despite reporting almost 70 deaths, the 7-day average fell from 61 to 55 deaths per day because the record 107 deaths on December 1 is no longer counted in the 7-day average. However, the death rate went up again to 0.91%, a figure we haven’t seen since late October.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 9,591 test results were received in the past 24-hour period and 4,114 of them were positive -- almost 43% (42.89%). The remaining 5,477 tests were negative.

Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says the positivity rate shows not enough people are being tested for the coronavirus. “The average daily number of tests is about 29,500. Two weeks ago, that average was over 39,000,” she said. Palm said the health department isn’t sure why fewer people are seeking tests, especially when the infection rate remains so high in the community.

New coronavirus cases were identified in 71 counties.

To date, 418,446 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first case on February 5, which is more than 7% (7.19%) of the state’s population. Another 2.2 million people (2,207,950) tested negative. That’s 45% (45.11%) of the state’s population.

The DHS says more than 350,000 people (356,752) diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus since February are considered recovered -- meaning 30 days has passed since their diagnosis or they were medically cleared. There are 57,813 people who are considered active cases, or 13.8% of all cases ever diagnosed.

New state guidelines for quarantine took effect Monday where people who have close contact with someone with COVID-19 only need to quarantine for 10 days if they don’t exhibit any symptoms. They can shorten that to 7 days if they get tested and receive a negative test result within 48 hours of the end of quarantine. Previously, people were asked to quarantine for 14 days from a positive test or the onset of symptoms. The DHS hopes people are more likely to abide by quarantine if it’s a shorter duration. People should still monitor themselves for symptoms for a full 14 days and immediately isolate themselves if they develop any symptoms.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations took a huge jump. There were 214 COVID-19 patients hospitalized since Monday, the most since a record 277 on December 1, following two days with fewer than 100 hospitalizations.

In total, 18,500 people have been hospitalized for serious symptoms of COVID-19 since that first patient in Madison. The percentage seems to have stagnated at 4.4% of all coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the latest figures the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), find 1,566 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, which includes 326 people in intensive care. There were 100 COVID-19 patients in the Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals, with 17 in intensive care. There are 116 in the Northeast region’s 10 hospitals, with 25 in intensive care.

Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

There were 6 patients at the alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds Tuesday. The field hospital is meant to help free up hospital beds by taking patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen.

HOSPITAL READINESS

Monday, the WHA reported 232 of the state’s 1,466 ICU beds are open (15.8%). The state’s 134 hospitals have a total 1,902 ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds unoccupied (17.0%). These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

