Eau Claire Area School Board Meeting--December 7th

Several items were up for discussion at Monday's Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) board...
Several items were up for discussion at Monday’s Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) board meeting.(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Several items were up for discussion at Monday’s Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) board meeting.

District 2021-2022 Capital Improvement Plan looks to address improvements at three schools totaling $1.8 million, as well as a proposal for COVID-19 paid leave for the school district with the current Families First Coronavirus Response Act set to expire at the end of the year.

Superintendent Michael Johnson says the district will return to hybrid learning this Thursday, Dec. 10 and is please with how the district was able to transition to virtual learning in the past few weeks.

”The learning never stopped [this semester],” Johnson said. “Other districts across the state and across the nation have had to take time off, valuable time off to re-calibrate and re-teach and re-learn. I’m so very proud of our staff, that when we announced on the 13th they were ready to go on the 30th--the learning did not stop for our students.”

The Capital Improvement Plan and COVID-19 Paid Leave Proposal will be discussed further at the next school board meeting on Monday, Dec. 21.

