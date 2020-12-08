Eau Claire City Council looks a parking options

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City Council members plan to vote on whether to adopt recommendations from a recent parking study.

Unveiled by consulting firm WGI in March, the study looks at how to better use and manage the 10,152 public and private parking spots in downtown, 3rd Ward Area and Randall Park Area.

“The goal is try and evaluate what we have for inventory and what our demand is and try and make those two things come together,” Council President Terry Weld said.

The study recommends the city dedicates more resources into parking. This includes hiring a full-time parking administrator, increasing enforcement and improving customer service and marketing.

“Still a lot of work ahead of us to go out and meet with the different neighborhood associations and different business districts and community partners that all share in that study,” Weld said.

Chris Solberg owns One Source Imaging at the corner of South Barstow Street and East Grand Avenue in downtown Eau Claire.

He said sometimes people don’t like parking downtown because they think they have to walk too far.

“When you go out to the mall area you’re used to parking in a major parking lot, walking the equivalent of a block or two to get to the mall’s front door, where as downtown you consider that if you need to park a half-block or a block away it feels like you’re not getting a spot near where you want to go,” Solberg said.

Eau Claire Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness said a city survey shows people are willing to walk up to three blocks after parking.

She said the city may use technology to make things easier for drivers, helping them identify open spaces.

“Using GIS information we can provide lot locations. By using license plate recognition we can determine how many stalls are available in each lot,” Ness said.

She said if council members approve the recommendations Tuesday, the city won’t make immediate changes. It will take time to implement policy changes and create potential new ordinances.

Council members heard public comment on the parking recommendations Monday.

