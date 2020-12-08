Advertisement

Hobbs Ice Arena temporarily closed for repairs

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hobbs Ice Arena will remain temporarily closed for repairs.

The City of Eau Claire says the area will be undergoing necessary and unforeseen repairs on the O’Brien Rink’s HVAC unit and Akervik Rink’s dehumidification unit.

When the repairs are made, COVID-19 recommendations will still be taken into consideration to an opening date. The city says the goal is to safely reopen the arena by late December or early January for practice activities.

