Holiday rush in full-swing at local USPS Carrier

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -At the start of November, the Postal Service reported an 18.8% jump in packages handles by carriers this year, that translates to roughly 1.2 billion more packages.

The work day for many U.S. Postal Service Carriers, begins at 5a.m.

“This year has been different, then all others,” assures City Carrier, Corey Grotte.

One by one, the fleet of delivery trucks depart from Eau Claire’s Carrier Annex.

Grotte has been running routes with the Postal Service for 23 years.

“Come in at 5am, we load up some packages, go out and deliver ‘me, and we’ll come back sort our mail, we’ll do mail delivery and then after mail delivery we will continue to deliver parcels until 8 p.m.,” says Grotte.

In a season where holiday shopping comes at the click of a button, further highlighted by people who are staying home dUe to COVID-19.

“We have had triple the amount of packages than we have in the previous years,” exclaims Grotte.

In Eau Claire, the Postal Service has had to rent seven additional vans to help carriers with their daily routes, who on average are delivering to 400 houses each day.

“With the guys working their days off, come in before and after work, we just didn’t have enough vehicles so we’re using’ rentals,” Grotte laughs.

Grotte wants to remind customers that if you do not receive a package with your mail it doesn’t mean it isn’t coming.

“We have other package delivery after, before and after mail service,” Grotte says.

Delivering seven days a week, the workload continues to skyrocket.

“We are definitely in the midst of ensuring Santa’s shipping needs are met,” laughs USPS District Communications Specialist, Nicole Hill.

With snow in the forecast, Hill urges residents to keep pathways cleared and well-lit.

“To make sure that not only is the mailbox accessible to our carriers but also any stairs leading up to your home, make sure that that’s clear of any ice and snow to avoid our carriers from getting hurt while they’re out delivering,” Hill cautions.

With patience, handling the holiday rush, one package at a time.

2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

· Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

· Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

· Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

· Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

· Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

