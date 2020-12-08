HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital opens breast milk depot and dispensary

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Families who need breast milk for their newborns will now be able to get it right here in Eau Claire thanks to a new depot and dispensary at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Nurses at Sacred Heart say sometimes after a baby is born, a mother’s body takes a little while to start producing milk. That’s why the new dispensary enables the hospital to expand its services to make sure families that want the benefits of breast milk, can get it.

“They call it the first immunization, so all the right things are going to the right places in the baby’s immune system,” says HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center RN Denyse Schroeder.

When it comes to feeding a newborn, Schroeder, says breast milk is more beneficial than formula.

“Formula is cow’s milk that has been formulated to be similar to human’s milk, but it is not human’s milk, it doesn’t have the antibodies,” she says. “It cannot ever have the antibodies that human milk does to help get a baby off to a good start.”

Sometimes, a mother cannot produce breast milk right away.

“Babies that just need a bridge for a period of time as the mother’s milk supply is coming in, Our milk dispensary is a great option for women,” says HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center Director Maria Green.

Green says their new milk depot and dispensary is the first of its kind in western Wisconsin.

“Offering this program to our community, to other hospitals in our area has really benefited those patients to be successful in breast feeding and it really helps to build that self-esteem in the mom,” she says.

The new program in partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes, allows community members to donate breast milk. Those looking to donate have to be pre-screened, and once donated, the milk goes through two testing processes.

“The milk that is donated, through the depot that then is pasteurized, and sent back to our community to help benefit our patients,” Green says.

Overall, Schroeder says the new program is great, because it also allows moms to have access to pasteurized milk after they leave the hospital.

“With the dispensary now, it is nice for moms if they want to continue to provide pasteurized human milk to their baby they can purchase it with us,” she says.

For information on how to become a donor and how to purchase donor breast milk, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.