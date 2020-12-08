Mayor candidate submits nomination signatures for 2021 run

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

After La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat announced he would not seek a third term last week, one candidate is now the first to submit nomination signatures for the role.

As of this morning, La Crosse 8th District councilwoman and lifelong resident Jessica Olson has collected over 200 signatures in less than a week.

Olson says she’s overwhelmed with the community’s response so far and has three key issues in mind for her campaign she looks to stress the importance of.

“The people of La Crosse are looking for new leadership,” said Olson. “They’re looking for strong leadership that can recover in the economic wake of COVID--and they’re looking for leaders who have solutions to problems like homelessness and housing. We also need to address transparency and public engagement in the city.”

Nomination signatures are still being collected.

They will be counted by the city clerk in the first week of January before the active campaign phase officially starts in early 2021.

