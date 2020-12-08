New president selected to run Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation wrapped up its virtual annual convention over the weekend and came out of the meeting with a new state president. Kevin Krentz, a dairy farmer from the Berlin area in Waushara County and a Farm Bureau board member since 2012 was selected to run the organization following the annual board restructuring. Krenz currently milks 600 cows and crops 1,300 acres. He succeeds Joe Bragger of Independence who was re-elected to a 3 year term to represent members in District 4—Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe and Trempealeau counties.

Cheese production across the state fell this past October. That’s the third straight month production has been lower than the same month of the previous year. Production in October reached 286 million pounds—down about 1 % from last year but up almost 3% from this past September. Production of both American and Cheddar varieties was up for the month but Italian and Mozzarella numbers were down. Nationally cheese production hit just over 1.1 billion pounds, a slight drop from last October. Wisconsin, California, Idaho and New Mexico continue to be the 4 leading cheese producing states.

Commodity prices in October were mixed for Wisconsin farmers. Corn averaged $3.37 a bushel for the month—up 11 cents from September but 39 cents less than last October. Soybean prices brought $9.45 a bushel—up 33 cents from September and 92 s more than a year ago. Oats averaged $2.43 a bushel, 8 cents more than the September price but $1.11 less than last October. Alfalfa hay prices were $170 a ton—up $11 from September but $43 a ton less than a year ago. All other hay averaged $132 for the month--$22 higher than September but $17 a ton less than October of 2019.

Both the House and Senate will be in session this week before they break for the holidays. Among their priorities are bills to keep the government operating and a new Coronavirus Aid package. The bill they are working on is $908 billion package that supporters hope will appeal to both sides of the aisle. There is not much information on specifics of that proposal. Many in agriculture are hoping it includes another package of funding to help farmers get through the pandemic as markets like food service outlets shut down over expansion of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.